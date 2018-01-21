President Ram Nath Kovind felicitates women achievers

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday felicitated exceptional women achievers who are the first to set a milestone in their respective fields at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

After an extensive research process by the Women and Child Development Ministry over 100 women were selected.

President Kovind advised the women achievers to contribute towards empowering rural women.

A list of 227 women was compiled from various sources, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Sports, Limca Book of Records, press clippings, internet etc. To do the selection, Maneka Gandhi, along with an esteemed panel of judges, finalised the names of 112 extraordinary women who busted stereotypes and broke the glass ceiling to become the Number One.