President okays ‘death to child rapists’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved the ordinance to provide death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below age 12 years.

The President promulgated The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which was approved by the cabinet on Saturday and which seeks to provide effective deterrence against rape and instill a sense of security among women, particularly young girls.

The new law will strengthen the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the wake of an increase in incidents of rape of minors. The ordinance will pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping minors below the age of 12 years.

The development puts in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases including a two-month time limit for investigation, two months for completion of trial and six months for disposal of appeals.

There will be no provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of rape or gang rape of a girl under 16 years.

It also aims at strengthening investigation and prosecution including setting up fast track courts and special forensic labs in each state besides maintaining a national database of sexual offenders.