President Kovind returns Land Grab Bill for correction

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind has returned the Odisha Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill, 2015 for correction in content following which the Revenue Department has sent the Bill to the Law Department for a review.

It may be noted that some civil societies, intellectuals and political parties had opposed the Bill since it was passed in a hasty manner in the State Assembly on August 27, 2015. The Bill was passed in the absence of the Opposition members without giving any chance to the latter to discuss the serious reservations they sought to raise in respect of certain questionable provisions of the Bill.

Meanwhile, a senior Revenue official said the Bill would be reintroduced in the State Assembly after necessary changes are made to in as per the observation made by the President’s Secretariat.

According to reports, the Bill has not defined certain important terms like ‘homeless’ and ‘and grabber’ and it has provision of criminal procedure which needed President’s consent for approval.

