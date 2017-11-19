President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary on Sunday with former President Pranab Mukherjee leading the remembrances.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party chief Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi, also paid homage to the late leader.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former prime minister.

“Nation remembers former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary,” Kovind tweeted.

Modi tweeted, “Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Indira and said: I remember you Dadi (grandmother) with so much love and happiness. You are my mentor and guide. You give me strength. #Indira100.”

Sonia Gandhi said Indira Gandhi took pride in India’s rich diversity and its democratic and secular values.

“She fought for secularism, against all those forces seeking to divide the Indian people on lines of religion and caste. For her as Prime Minister there was but one religion, a sacred creed passionately held– that all Indians were equal children of the motherland,” the Congress president said in her speech.

Indira Gandhi also fought for India’s dignity and independence as a sovereign nation, against the dominance of superpowers, she said.

Rahul Gandhi recalled his grandmother, whom he described as his mentor and guide.

Often described as the ‘Iron Lady of India’, Gandhi was born on this day in 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

She was the first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister of the country.

She served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again chaired the Prime Minister’s Office from January 14, 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.