President invites Naveen

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has been invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Pranab Mukherjee for a meeting on Friday. The Odisha CM is travelling to New Delhi today for the same. The details of the impending meeting have however not been disclosed.

The President will be meeting Naveen at the Rashtrapati Bhawan from 2 pm to 3 pm on Friday. After the CM reaches New Delhi today he will meet government officials while tomorrow he will visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan for lunch and on his way back attend a programme by non resident Odia forum. He will the return to Odisha.

Speculations have begun regarding the President’s sudden invitation with the President election around the corner that will end before July 25. Regional parties like AIADMK of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress and Odisha’s BJD will play a key role in the President election.

Naveen’s leadership has earned BJD 20 Lok Sabha and 8 Rajya Sabha seats along with an independent Rajya Sabha member backed by BJD, making it 29 Parliament votes up BJD’s sleeve. In fact the party’s 119 State Assembly votes are also crucial for the upcoming President election. Last time, in 2012 BJD had supported PA Sangma and not Mukherjee.