President favours developing Gorakhpur as knowledge city

Gorakhpur: President Ram Nath Kovind said Gorakhpur has the largest human resource in the country and should be developed as a city of knowledge.

Kovind, while addressing the founder’s week celebration of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad here on Monday, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s political home turf, should be developed as a knowledge city by 2032.

The President said Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of youths in the country and added that new policies of the state government should help them become job creators instead of job seekers.

Kovind said the objective of education is to develop a good human being. He, however, stressed that quality of education is as important for a country as development.

The President remembered the great men from the region such as Paramhans of the Nath sect, Sufi saint Roshan Ali Shah, Baba Raghav Das, Munshi Premchand, Ram Prasad Bismil and Firaq Gorakhpoori.