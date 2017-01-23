President commutes death of 4 to life term

New Delhi: In a rare gesture, President Pranab Mukherjee has set aside Union Home Ministry’s recommendation to reject mercy petitions of four persons convicted of killing of 34 upper caste people in Bihar and commuted their death sentences to life term.
The four convicts are Krishna Mochi, Nanhe Lal Mochi, Bir Kuer Paswan and Dharmendra Singh alias Dharu Singh. They were sentenced to death of killing of 34 upper caste people in Bihar in 1992.
On August 8, 2016, the Home Ministry, based on the recommendations of the Bihar Government, had advised that the mercy petition of all the four be rejected.
The convicts were awarded the death sentence in 2001 by a sessions court in connection with the 1992 killing of 34 Bhumihars.