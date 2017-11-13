Preparations for Naveen’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in full swing

Bhubaneswar: Amid allegations and counter-allegations, preparation for the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik slated to be held tomorrow on the occasion of Children’s Day is in full swing.

Naveen, who has always been criticised for his alleged little knowledge of Odia language and its accent, will address the school students across the state through a televised speech tomorrow.

All the district collectors have been asked to make necessary arrangements at the block and Panchayat level for the programme.

The 45-minute televised speech will be aired on Doordarshan and some regional TV channels from 11.15am to 12 noon on November 14.

Emphasis has been given on how huge number of students, parents and teachers would attend the programme which is being organized by the Panchayati Raj Department.

Besides, The School and Mass Education Department will also organize various school and state-level competitions on the day.

According to reports, students from class I to V will participate in essay competition while students from class VI to VIII will take part in poetry competition and class VIII to X students will compete in debate competition.

Each district has been asked to select maximum 1200 participants, out of which 200 will participate in the district level function and rest will participate at Panchayat, Block or Sub-divisional level function.

The Block Education Officers (BEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked to make a detailed plan of action so that all students of the school will attend the Chief Minister’s programme.

The Head Masters and School Management Committee (SMC) members have been instructed to contact the villagers or parents having television with set-top box connection to watch.