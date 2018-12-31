Premier Badminton League: Chennai Smashers beat Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Pune: Chennai Smashers defeated table toppers Ahmedabad Smash Masters with 6-1 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) clash on Sunday.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rajeev Ouseph won over Ahmedabad Trump Viktor Axelsen, while former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun won the Chennai Trump clash with Kirsty Gilmour.

Axelsen conceded the opener 12-15. In a decider, with a tie of 11-11 the Chennai man showed his fierce side. Ouseph completed the memorable 15-12, 7-15, 15-13 upset.

Chennai’s icon player Sung Ji Hyun continued the momentum. Hyun had mastered Kirsty Gilmour twice on the world tour and in straight games. The World No.11 registered a 15-11, 15-9 win.

Earlier, Sourabh Verma lost his opening men’s singles match to Chennai’s Chong Wei Feng. Verma lost the game for an 8-15, 15-14, 15-9.

In the mixed doubles rubber, the pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock came back from an 11- 13 deficit in Game 2 to beat Ahmedabad’s Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj 15-14, 15-13.