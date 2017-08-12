PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Pregnant women from remote location will be given Rs 1000 as travel allowance

Baripada/Balasore: The Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Friday announced a travel allowance of Rs 1000 to the pregnant women from remote areas. He announced it during a visit to the soon-to-be-completed Medical colleges in Baripada & Balasore.

He said, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada is all set to start its operation from September, 2017 while 81 students have enrolled so far. He also talked about a proposal from government to set up a Government Nursing School in Baripada with GNM course in its curriculum.

Jena expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the effort behind the 90% completion of the hospital’s infrastructure and assured that, the Government Medical College of Balasore will be functional from next year along with the approval of Rs 50 crores for the purchase of instruments and staff recruitment by the end of September, 2017.

