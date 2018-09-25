Pregnant woman dies in Koraput hosp, kin cry medical negligence

Koraput: Tension erupted at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district on Tuesday following the death of a pregnant woman after she failed to receive the blood transfusion in time. The deceased’s family alleged it to be a case of medical negligence.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the hospital by her family member after she complained of labour pain. After being admitted, the woman started bleeding and the hospital authorities advised her family members to arrange blood from other blood banks due to unavailability of blood in the hospital’s bank.

However, by the time her family members reached the hospital with the blood unit, the expectant woman had passed away.

The woman’s family member alleged that she died due to medical negligence. Later, the deceased’s family members along with the locals created a ruckus in the hospital premises.

The agitators also staged a dharna by placing the body at the entrance the hospital. On being informed, police reached the hospital and pacified the locals.