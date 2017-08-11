Pregnant woman denied admission, delivers baby at hospital entrance

Berhampur: In yet another incidence of miserably failed governmental schemes for expectant mothers, a woman delivered a baby near the entrance of the MKCG Medical College Hospital here after doctors refused admission to her.

According to reports, Pramodini Kutharsingh, a resident of Panda Colony in the city was admitted in the hospital on Thursday after she complained of labour pain. But the doctor on duty told her to go home.Having no other alternative, she sat outside the entrance point and delivered the baby.

Later, irate BJP activists led by district president Kanhu Pati gheraoed the hospital Medical Superintendent demanding action against the doctor on duty.

The incidence has sent shockwaves among city denizens.