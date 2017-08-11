PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
State at Large

Pregnant woman denied admission, delivers baby at hospital entrance

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
baby

Berhampur: In yet another incidence of miserably failed governmental schemes for expectant mothers, a woman delivered a baby near the entrance of the MKCG Medical College Hospital here after doctors refused admission to her.

According to reports, Pramodini Kutharsingh, a resident of Panda Colony in the city was admitted in the hospital on Thursday after she complained of labour pain. But the doctor on duty told her to go home.Having no other alternative, she sat outside the entrance point and delivered the baby.

Later, irate BJP activists led by district president Kanhu Pati gheraoed the hospital Medical Superintendent demanding action against the doctor on duty.

The incidence has sent shockwaves among city denizens.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
BMC BMC
1.0K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.0K
Latest News Update

Caught on camera: 2 fall into 2,000-foot gorge in Maharashtra
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.0K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
Sarathi Baba Sarathi Baba
875
Headlines

HC grants conditional bail to Sarathi Baba
To Top