Pregnant woman alleges parents behind husband’s murder

Jaipur: A young, pregnant woman from Jaipur says she witnessed her husband’s murder and alleges that her parents have plotted the murder by hiring professional killers.
Mamata Chaudhary, 30, had married Amit Nayyar, an engineer from Kerala a year-and-a half ago. The two had met when they were living in the same neighborhood. Her parents, Jats from Rajasthan, had been opposed to the match over caste issues, she said. But despite their objections, the couple tied the knot and settled down in Jaipur, where 28-year-old Nayyar was working as a civil engineer in a private firm.
On Wednesday, Mamata said in her complaint, her father Jeevan Ram Chaudhary and her mother came calling – a first since her wedding. “My parents came to see me, they asked about Amit,” Ms Chaudhary told the police. It raised hopes of reconciliation for the young woman, who is six months’ pregnant.
As the family sat down for a cup of tea, two men barged into the room. “They fired four shots at him,” Ms Chaudhary said. Mr Nayyar was rushed to hospital, where the attending doctors declared him brought dead. He had sustained bullet injuries in the neck and chest and died due to excessive bleeding.