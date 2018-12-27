Pregnant Elephant Shot Dead In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A pregnant elephant was shot dead allegedly by poachers near Jharipani village under Belaghar forest range in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the female jumbo was under poachers’ target after it ventured into the human habitation due to intense cold wave conditions in the district since a few days.

Locals claimed that the elephant was pregnant and shot dead by poachers. They have blamed the forest department for failing to keep track of elephant movement in the area and provide safety to them.

On the other hand, the forest officials have refuted the allegation. “The exact reason behind the jumbo’s death will be known only after the postmortem report arrives,” said Belghar Ranger Mani Patra.

Reportedly, the dead elephant has been buried by the forest department officers.