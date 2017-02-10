Pre poll violence in Puri; youth thrashed by mass

Headlines

Puri: Pre panchayat poll unrest continues to usurp some areas in state with fresh incident of violence reported on Friday from Puri.

As per sources, a youth was severely vandalized by some locals at Panaspada chhak in Brahmagiri area of the district.

The injured youth has been admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile police have initiated investigations into the case.

Earlier on January 4, a severe pre-election violence gripped Tarabha village in Dhenkanal which witnessed a murder of a youth leading administration to clamp down prohibitory orders under section 144. The incident triggered widespread reactions from political parties. The State Election Commission also intercepted and asked for a crime branch inquiry into the case.

