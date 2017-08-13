Pre-poll violence in City College, 3 students injured

Bhubaneswar: Violence rocked the premises of the Deba Ray College at Nayapalli here on Saturday over passing of lewd comments to a girl student of the college, leaving three students injured.

Sources said some Plus Three first year students clashed with final year students.

Three students- Sidharth Pradhan, Dillip Behera and Tikan Digal were injured in the clash and awere dmitted to the Capital Hospital. Some outsiders were also reportedly involved in the incident.

Two days earlier, a complaint had been lodged at the Nayapalli police station alleging that lewd comments were passed to a girl student and sister of a +3 final year student. The student, who had lodged the complaint, was attacked in retaliation, said sources.