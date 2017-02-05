Pre-poll clash, youth murder in Tarabha GP: Main accused arrested

Dhenkanal: Even as the main accused involved in the alleged murder of Salman Rout a BJP activist during a pre -poll group clash late Saturday night at Dhenkanal’s Tarabha GP, a severe unrest has transpired following the incident.

The police have arrested the prime accused Byomkesh Biswal an OSAP jawan and sent the body of the victim to SCB Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, tension ran high in the village with irate locals setting fire to the house, a tractor and a motorcycle of the prime accused besides manhandling another woman in his residence. Besides, they also set fire to the paddy crop stack at the backyard of his house.

The administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 over the area to prevent any untoward incident. A fire brigade team and additional police forces have been deployed to control the violence spiraling in the area.

As per police sources, both Byomkesh a BJD supporter and Salman an activist from BJP had longstanding family rivalry but it is yet to be ascertained whether inter family dispute or political rivalry was the reason for the latter’s alleged murder.