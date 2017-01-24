Pre-budget meeting by Finance minister

Bhubaneswar: Impact of demonetisation and decline in revenue collection will be in focus during the state budget for the upcoming financial year. Finance Minister Pradip Amat today held a pre-budget meeting to discuss and collect suggestions about the upcoming budget for the state.

The finance minister had a discussion with experts like top officials of RBI, NABARD, business correspondents, chartered accountants as well as doctors and lawyers to get suggestions about increasing the revenue collection and also tackling the impact of demonetisation by the Centre.

“We are taking into account both planned and non planned expenses of the state and it was good to collect suggestions from various experts,” said Amat.