‘Prayas’ made 25 couples to tie knot at a spot

Bhubaneswar: Around 25 couples tied the sacred knot in a mass marriage ceremony organised by a Bhubaneswar-based social organization, Prayas. The marriages were held here at Shree Ram Mandir on Sunday.

Speaking on the event, Prayas President Bana Mohanty informed that the organization has been organizing this event since last three years and initiated a social movement. Surpassing the social evils like casteism, dowry and blind believes, couples belonging to modest financial backgrounds got married following Vedic rituals.

Eminent personalities like former minister Biswabhushan Harichndan and social worker Namrata chaddha.

Biswabhushan Harichandan appreciating the initiative has said that such intiative should be promoted by the government and the society as well.