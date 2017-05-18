Headlines

Pratap Keshari Deb elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Pratap Keshari Deb

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha today.

Odisha Assembly secretary A K Sarangi, who was the returning officer for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat, announced Deb’s election to the upper house.

The by-election was necessitated as Bishnu Charan Das had resigned from the Rajya Sabha in March. The opposition Congress and the BJP had not fielded any candidate for the by-poll.

“I will raise issues relating to Odisha’s interest in the Upper house. I am grateful to party President Naveen Patnaik for sending me to the Rajya Sabha,” Deb told reporters later.

Deb was a spokesman of the ruling BJD and the chairman of the Odisha state housing board till he filed his nomination for the by-poll on May 15.

