Pratap Jena thanks people of Kandhamal for financially helping Jaga and Kalia

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaga-Kalia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday extended his gratitude to the people of  Kandhamal district for donating their one-day salary for the treatment of conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, after their separation.

“I thank the people of the state, especially the residents of Kandhamal district who donated their one-day earning towards the surgery of Jaga-Kalia, said Pratap Jena to reporters.

The money is with the district Collector and it will be given to the parents of the twins for further treatment of the duo after they return from New Delhi, he added.

Previously, the Kandhamal district Collector had requested all the government employees of the district to donate their one-day salary for the treatment of the twins.

Informing about the health condition of the twins, the Minister stated that the health condition of Jaga has improved significantly and he has started taking normal diet while Kalia, though still in the ICU, is showing improvement.

“Jaga’s condition is gradually improving. He has taken rice, daal, soup, fruit juice, water and honey. Now Jaga is sitting on his mother’s lap comfortably without any support,” said Jena adding “Kalia is still in ICU, but he is also showing improvement. Yesterday, his physical movement of limbs was noticed,” said the Minister.

Doctors have kept them under close observation, he added.

