Headlines

Pratap Deb for Rajya Sabha; Pradeep to be Speaker says Naveen

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pratap Deb

Bhubaneswar: BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb will be the Rajya Sabha candidate while MLA Pradeep Amat will be the Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha lying vacant after Bishnu Das resigned will now be filled by Pratap Deb for which the election is scheduled for May 25. Meanwhile, Speaker post lying vacant in Odisha Assembly after Niranjan Pujari resigned will now be taken by Pradeep Amat who is a former speaker. The election for the Speaker post will be held on may 16.

There was much speculation about who will be sent to Rajya Sabha and who will be chosen as Speaker from BJD which comes to an end with the Chief Minister and party Supremo Naveen Patnaik’s announcement.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.6K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.9K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.8K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top