Pratap Deb for Rajya Sabha; Pradeep to be Speaker says Naveen

Bhubaneswar: BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb will be the Rajya Sabha candidate while MLA Pradeep Amat will be the Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha lying vacant after Bishnu Das resigned will now be filled by Pratap Deb for which the election is scheduled for May 25. Meanwhile, Speaker post lying vacant in Odisha Assembly after Niranjan Pujari resigned will now be taken by Pradeep Amat who is a former speaker. The election for the Speaker post will be held on may 16.

There was much speculation about who will be sent to Rajya Sabha and who will be chosen as Speaker from BJD which comes to an end with the Chief Minister and party Supremo Naveen Patnaik’s announcement.