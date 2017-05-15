Pratap Deb files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat

Bhubaneswar: BJD leader Pratap Deb today filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat vacant from Odisha for which the by election will be held in May 25. Monday was the last day for filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Deb is almost definite to win the seat with the support of the legislators from the party. He resigned from the post of chairman of state housing board earlier. Today, he filed his nomination at the State Assembly office.

“I’m grateful to party president for giving me this chance to represent Odisha at the Rajya Sabha. I will speak and act for Odisha and voice the state’s issues. I will be present f or my party and my state when and as the need be,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha has been vacant after Bishnu Das resigned.