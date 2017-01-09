Prasad and Narsingha assumed to wipe out parity

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of upcoming pachayat polls in the state, few leaders of Orissa Pradesh Congress Committee(OPCC) met All India National Congress(AICC) leaders on Sunday at the national capital.

As per sources, OPCC President Prasad Harichandan, leader of opposition in Assembly Narasingha Mishra and senior leader Mohammed Mokim held discussions with AICC office bearers Motilal Vora and BK Hariprasad during the meeting. It has been decided during the meeting that OPCC would conduct a meeting on January 10, in context of the panchayat elections. As instructed by AICC, all the ministers and MLAs of the party would attend the meeting.

Earlier, there has been a split between Harichandan and Mishra on various issues. Harichandan had skipped several meetings convened by Mishra including an all party meet on Mahanadi issue last year. On the other hand, Mishra had not attended few meetings convened by the OPCC chief.

As per sources, the duo had visited Delhi to meet AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss on certain issues. But, Gandhi being out of the country, they met other members of the party and returned the state capital on Sunday evening.

Sources reveal that both Mishra and Harichandan returning in the same flight from Delhi, seems to have significance in the settlement between both of them.