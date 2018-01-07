Headlines

Prasad to continue as Odisha PCC chief

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Prasad Harichandan

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Prasad Harichandan would continue as the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president for the time being in view of a notification issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi on Saturday.

The AICC notification reportedly said all incumbent PCC office-bearers, including presidents, would function as usual till further decisions by the AICC.

Harichandan’s supporters in the faction-ridden Odisha unit of the Congress were upbeat following the AICC’s move. Harichandan’s leadership has since long been opposed by a major section of the State party wing, particularly almost all of the 16-member Congress Legislature Party (CLP), who were lobbying with the party high command to nominate former PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik in Harichandan’s place.

