Pranutan Bahl-Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook to release on March 29

Mumbai: The upcoming flick Notebook featuring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal will hit the screens on March 29, next year, informed Salman Khan, producer of the film.

Announcing the release date, Salman Khan tweeted, “The most beautiful love story has a release date… #Notebook hits the cinemas on March 29, 2019. Trailer coming soon. @SKFilmsOfficial @iamzahero @PranutanBahl #NitinSKakkar @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde”.

Notebook will mark the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and grand-daughter of legendary actress Nutan.

Along with the release date, Salman Khan revealed that the trailer of the film will be released soon. He also shared the first look of the debutant actors from the film.