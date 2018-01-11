Headlines

Pranab Mukherjee to unveil pictorial biography of Biju Patnaik

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Biju Patnaik’s birth centenary

Bhubaneswar: Former president Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to release a pictorial biography of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik here on January 27.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and some Union Ministers are slated to take part in Biju Patnaik’s birth centenary celebration in the state, informed BJD MP Pratap Keshari Deb on Thursday.

While a communique from Pranab Mukherjee’s office has confirmed his attendance for the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Bengaluru on January 14 to invite Deve Gowda for the programme, informed source.

The pictorial biography of the legendary political leader contributed by the Biju Patnaik Centenary Committee encapsulates rare photographs of Biju Babu’s life.

