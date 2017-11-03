Prakash Raj asks, if instilling fear in the name of religion, culture and morality is not terrorising, then what is it?

New Delhi: Attacking on the central government and BJP-ruled state governments, noted multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Friday went on Twitter and wrote, “If instilling fear in the name of religion..culture..morality is not terrorizing..than what is it ..#justasking,” with a post that read as follows.

“If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing….If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing….If trolling with abuse, threat..to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing….then what is terrorizing.#justasking,” the actor said in his post.

Raj’s post has apparently been aimed at issues arising out of moral policing, anti-romeo squad, cow vigilantes, and personal attacks due to expressing dissent.

Last month, the veteran actor had stirred up a storm after questioning the “absolute silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on those “celebrating” the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Raj, a close friend of the Lankesh family, said the prime minister and others were pretending as if nothing had happened despite having social media followers celebrating the killing on social media.