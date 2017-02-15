Pradhan warns Govt machinery to fall in BJP’s lines, BJD moves SEC

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has issued warnings against bureaucrats, officers of government machinery to stay away from corruption, irregularities, and negligence at the instance of the ruling party and understand the indications of change and behave accordingly or else be ready for punishment through commissions of enquiry.

Pradhan hinted of actions against erring officials on the backdrop of monumental success of the BJP during the first phase panchayat polls and urged the government machinery to fall in line with the saffron party.

Collectors, election officers and SPs are all working as presidents and secretaries of ruling party. They act according to the indications of the ruling party. Citing that various issues like education, river water, and health of people of the state which have been rampantly neglected, the minister said ruling party has only tried to gain political benefits but largely overlooked the welfare of state.

A big public resentment against the ruling BJD does reflect from the results of the first phase elections, Pradhan told on Tuesday. Odisha is reflecting on a revolutionary change of regime.

In reaction to Pradhan’s statements, the BJD on Wednesday moved the State Election Commission alleging gross violation of model code of conduct by the minister. A memorandum submitted to the poll watchdog reflected that Pradhan’s comments were willfully made and violated the conduct during the ensuing polls.