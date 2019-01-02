Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana achieves 6 crore mark

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday handed over 6 croreth LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to Jasmina Khatoon from Shivpark, Khanpur, Delhi.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present on the occasion. Many other beneficiaries were also provided with the connection under the scheme.

The Vice President appreciated the collective efforts of the officials of Ministry and the Oil Marketing Companies in achieving the target of 6 crore.

Describing it as amomentous occasion, he said that PMUY endeavors to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to benefit the poor persons, the persons in the last row of the society.

Naidu said that Indian economy is striving fast to become 3rd largest economy of the world, and the schemes like PMUY deal with the social aspect of the growth story, by its inclusiveness.

He said that the Prime Minister has called for ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ and this initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is a giant step in transforming the lives of the people.

It not only tackles the health and environmental problems due to household smoke, but also empowers the women and restores control to them over their destiny. The Vice President described it as revolution in peaceful manner. He congratulated all the stakeholders in achieving the target, well before the schedule.