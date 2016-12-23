Bhubaneswar : India Government has launched the highly acclaimed Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in a bid to encourage citizens to come forward and disclose their hidden properties. State IT department organised a press meet to make aware people about its facets.

Briefing media persons here at Income Tax Office here on Friday, IT Principal Chief Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Mishra highlighted some salient features of the scheme.