Pradeep Amat files nomination for Speaker in presence of CM

Bhubaneswar: Former speaker Pradeep Amat who resigned as Finance minister recently and was selected as the BJD nominee for Assembly Speaker today filed nomination for the post.

BJD moved a motion of notice before the Assembly secretary in presence of party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as many other ministers and leaders of the party.

The proposal was forwarded in presence of the proposer, CM Patnaik and supporter Bikram Keshari Arukh.

The Speaker election will be conducted on Tuesday. The post is vacant after Niranjan Pujari resigned and joined as a cabinet minister with Industries and Housing and Urban development portfolio.