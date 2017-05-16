Pradeep Amat elected as Odisha Assembly Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Former finance minister and senior BJD MLA Pradip Kumar Amat was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

This is Amat’s second term as the Assembly Speaker.

Earlier, he was Speaker of the Assembly from May 25, 2009 till May 20, 2014.

Amat’s election came a day after the ruling BJD moved a notice for the Speaker’s election.

Niranjan Pujari had tendered his resignation as the Speaker on May 5 ahead of the ministry reshuffle on May 7.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Sanand Marandi chaired a brief session of the Assembly where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion and proposed Amat’s name for the Speaker’s post which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs minister B K Arukha.

Amat has so far been elected to the Assembly four times from Boudh constituency– as an independent candidate in 2000 and as BJD candidate in 2004, 2009 and 2014.