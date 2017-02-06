Power producers urge OERC to hike tariff

Bhubaneswar: State power producing companies have urged the Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to hike power tariffs raising possibilities of tough times up ahead for the consumers.

The electricity regulatory board will seek public opinion through a public meeting scheduled to be carried out for the next 18 days starting today.

As per sources, the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) are poised to project their statements before the regulatory body.

Further in coming days agencies like GRIDCO, SESU, NESCO, SOUTHCO and others will keep their views before the commission.

The OHPC is set to project propose an increment of about 92 paise while the OPGC looks to urge the commission to hike the power tariffs by 30 paise per units for the 2017-18 fiscal.

If the hike comes to effect then OPGC will charge Rs 2.20 per unit while OHPC will demand Rs 1.82 per unit.