Bhubaneswar: With numerous complaints of power cuts pouring in from different parts of Odisha amid intense heat wave conditions, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked the energy department to open social media accounts to address grievances.

Patnaik issued this direction while reviewing the power cut situation at a meeting here.

Naveen’s twitter and facebook accounts are flooded with complaints of power cuts and suffering of people in the peak summer.

Asking the energy department to open its social media accounts within 3 days, Patnaik directed officials to follow CMO’s twitter and facebook accounts closely.

He also cautioned officials to ensure that the people do not suffer as the state has sufficient power to meet its requirement.

State Energy minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick said the state produces 4,300 MW daily against its requirement of the same units of power.

“So there is no shortage of power in the state,” he said.