Poverty-stricken man hangs self in Malkangiri village

Korkunda: A poverty-stricken committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in NAC area of Balimela in Malkangiri district on Friday. The deceased, identified as Debendra Maharana (43), was a security guard in Balimela power house.

He was survived by wife and his two sons, who were staying at Hyderabad as his wife was undergoing treatment there.

The matter came to the fore after his cousin identified as Kaku Maharana found him hanging with a rope in the house. Later, Kaku informed the matter to Orkel police station.

Police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem after his wife and son reached the village.

It is suspected that Debendra took the drastic step as he was financially poor, a source said.