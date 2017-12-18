Bollywood

Post-wedding pics: As Virat Kohli makes funny faces; wife Anushka Sharma can’t stop laughing

Virat Kohli

Mumbai:  Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left the entire country surprised when they left for Italy and within days announced their fairytale wedding.

In yet another glimpse of their warm chemistry are these latest pictures, probably from one of the post-wedding ceremonies in Italy with all the bridesmaids sitting around the gorgeous couple.

The latest photos emerged where Virat is making funny faces and Anushka cannot stop laughing.

Virat and Anushka plan to host a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21, which will be followed by a reception for couple’s Bollywood friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

