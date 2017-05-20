State at Large

POSCO Steel land: IDCO starts construction of boundary wall

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Posco steel

Bhubaneswar: The Idco has started construction of a boundary wall in the now-abandoned Posco steel project site at Dhinkia, Govindapur and Gadakujanga villages near Paradip on the adjacent areas of 2,700 acres of land.

The Idco authorities have decided to build the boundary wall to prevent  encroachers and include it in its land bank for future industrial purpose, informed Idco Project Engineer Rajendra Samal, who laid the foundation-stone of the boundary wall construction at Dadhibaban Pada village near Nuagaon GP on Wednesday.

The boundary wall would be about 18 km covering adjacent villages Nuagaon, Govindapur, Polanga, Gadakujanga and Baynapala and cost Rs 13 crore. The Balaji Engineering Construction Company has been assigned with the work.

Earlier, the land had been occupied by the Idco for the Posco project and about Rs 26.45 crore had been paid to the land losers as compensation. The South Korean Posco company had made efforts to construct a boundary wall soon after the Idco delivered the land to it, but it failed to so due to resistance of villagers. Meanwhile, the Posco has withdrawn from its project.

