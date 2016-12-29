PoS cashless machine in city railway station

Bhubaneswar: As part of the Centre’s move to digitalise the financial transactions Railways are going for cashless mode. With few months after demonetization about a 100 Point of Sale (PoS) swipe machine have been dedicated for the benefit of the people in the entire country.

The East Coast Railway too has set up a card swipe machine (Point of Sale) for easing out the cash burden on officials and promote cashless drive at city railway station.

Now people can make payments for ticket booking reservation, tatkal in cashless mode through their credit, debit cards at POS machines. It will be subsequently extended to making payments for parcel services and at unreserved counters.

The set up was inaugurated in presence of Chief Commercial Manager East Coast Railway Binayak Swain, Financial Advisior RS Mitra and Khurda Road GM Debaraj Panda.

The East Coast Railway will soon extend this facility in booking counters at other major stations in the state, a senior railway official said.