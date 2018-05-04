Portion of under-construction Bomikhal flyover caves in, one killed

Bhubaneswar: A labourer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when a portion of an under-construction flyover caved in at Bomikhal area here last night, police said.

Around eight labourers were working at the site when the incident occurred.

“One labourer died and another sustained serious injuries in the incident”, said a police official.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Vumicha (38), a resident of Sundargarh. He died at capital hospital while the injured man, Ananda Kumar Nayak, was shifted to a private hospital, the police said.

A fire brigade team and local residents launched a rescue operation soon after the accident.

A labourer said that iron railings were being installed for a pillar when it’s support snapped and it collapsed. Some of them got trapped under the railing.

The incident occurred close to the site where a portion of an over bridge had collapsed in September last year, leaving a man dead and ten others injured.

The incident has sparked tension in the area with activists of political parties including the Congress and the BJP staging separate demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the death of the labourer killed in the flyover mishap on Thursday evening and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Naveen further announced that the medical expenses of the injured will be borne entirely by the state government.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragic incident.

On the other hand, Pratap Panda, chief of Panda Infra, the company that had undertaken the construction work of Bomikhal flyover, has been arrested by the Commissionerate police.