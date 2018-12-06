Pope to visit UAE in February

Abu Dhabi: Pope Francis will visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February to attend an interfaith meeting, sources said on Thursday.

The Vatican said on Thursday that the visit will boost ties between Christianity and Islam.

The pontiff was invited by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the local Catholic church.

During his visit, Francis will take part in an international “interfaith” meeting which will run from February 3 to 5.

The 81-year old Pontiff has already visited several Muslim countries in the past four years.

The Vatican hoped the visit would spread the message of peace in a special way.