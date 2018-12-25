Pope Francis: Appeals for peace in Yemen, Syria

Vatican City: Pope Francis has appealed for peace in conflicting zones like Syria and Yemen.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday he said “My wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity. Fraternity among individuals of every nation and culture. Fraternity among people with different ideas. Fraternity among persons of different religions.”

He hoped a truce in conflict-ravaged Yemen, the pontiff said and added the end will come to the devastating war that has killed around 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.