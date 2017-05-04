Poor in UP can eat at Rs 5 in Yogi Adityanath’s kitchens soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s government has said it would soon open “Annapurna Bhojanalayas” throughout the state to provide full meals at Rs 5 for the poor.

The scheme has been announced on Twitter by CM Adityanath’s office, saying it has come up with the decision for ensuring that no one goes hungry in UP. The Annapurna Bhojanalaya will serve unlimited portions, it said.

Breakfast, which could include porridge, tea, pakoras and poha, will cost Rs 3 and lunch and dinner, with rice, chapatti, dal and seasonal vegetables, will cost Rs 5 each.

The Yogi Adityanath government, sources said, had begun work on the scheme days after it took over in March, but the formal launch will take a few more weeks.

It plans to set up 200 of such subsidized kitchens across the state and urban and semi-urban areas are being identified to ensure the poor benefit.