Ponzi scam: 184 firms issued public notices

Bhubaneswar: A total of 184 ponzi firms were issued public notices through local newspapers on Monday by Justice MM Das Commission to appear before it either in person or through their lawyers.

The move came after notices sent to these firms earlier through registered post returned to the Commission’s office undelivered.

The Commission has asked the company officials to check the Commission’s website to verify particulars of the investors and the amount claimed to have been invested by each of them. It further asks for a show-cause as to why these claims should not be accepted and why claimants not be considered as genuine investors.

Notably, the Justice M M Das Commission, which is probing into the multi-crore chit fund scam in the state has submitted five interim reports to the State government. The Commission has identified more than 2 lakh small depositors duped by about 290 chit-fund companies.