Polling for Himachal Pradesh Assembly begins

Shimla: Polling for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly in a single phase began amid tight security on Thursday, an election official said here. Voters across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before polling started at 8 a.m. despite cold.

About 13.72% polling was recorded in first two hours of the elections.

“There is no report of any delay in starting the poll process,” Chief Electoral Officer Pushpendra Rajput told IANS.

A total of 337 candidates, 19 of them women, are in the fray.

Among the voters were Virbhadra Singh and his son Vikramaditya. Virbhadra Singh says the Congress party will be victorious with full majority.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur also cast their votes.

The main contest is between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress has projected incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as its chief ministerial candidate, while Prem Kumar Dhumal is the BJP’s. Both are contesting the elections.

A total of 50.25 lakh electorate, including 19 lakh women and 14 transgenders, will decide the fate of the candidates.

The polling will continue till 5 pm.