Poll violence: Sarpanch nominee and BJP worker killed, several injured

Berhampur: Tension prevailed in Ganjam district when opponents allegedly killed a sarpanch candidate of Brahmanasahi gram panchayat under Seragada block in Ganjam district early on Tuesday morning, following which voting was cancelled in the GP by the State Election Commission.

The body of the deceased candidate Bulukumar Pradhan was recovered from a village pond much before the fifth phase of panchayat elections began at 7 am. Voting in Brahmansahi gram panchayat was cancelled as law and order situation worsened over death of a Sarpanch candidate.

As per reports, a clash had erupted between Pradhan and his opponent group on Monday night. Members of both the groups attacked each other with knives and swords in which eight persons were critically injured and hospitalised. But Pradhan was reportedly hacked and thrown into a nearby pond.

Eight of the injured were admitted to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur while two are undergoing treatment at the Hinjili hospital.

In another such incident, a BJP supporter was killed in a poll-related violence in Mardhakot gram panchayat under Beguniapada block in the district late on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Pitambar Swain.

A clash erupted between two groups in the panchayat ahead of the fifth and final phase of rural polls. About nine persons were injured in the incident.

As per reports, Pitambar, who had sustained grievous injuries, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the MKCG Medical College Hospital.

BJP State president Basant Panda has blamed the BJD leadership, particularly Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for the incidents of violence against BJP leaders and cadres during the elections.