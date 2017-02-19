Poll violence remains unabated in state

Bhubaneswar: Even as security norms and policing have been made stricter than before to make the conduct of panchayat polls safe, poll violence remains unabated across many parts of the state.

In one such incident three police personnel have been injured during a group clash following ballot box loot at Gumi village in Nuagaon tehsil of Nayagarh district today.

Earlier today violence was reported from many other places including Narayanpatna block in Koraput district. A man was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants at Palluru village in the block. His body was later recovered from Patara forest area. Cases have been registered against 19 persons in this connection at Narayanpatna police stations.

In another incident a group of persons barged into the house of a Sarpanch candidate from Bhatigan village in Bijepur block of where they beat up his family members.

Tensions erupted earlier today when hundreds of voters could not exercise their franchise during the fourth phase polls today at Bonaigarh in Sundargarh district. Locals alleged that their names did not figure in the voter list so they took up the matter to the Sub-Collector

On Saturday similar incidents were of violence were recorded at several places of the state.