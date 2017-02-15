Poll violence in Niali

Niali: The second phase of panchayat elections have begun today but pre poll violence was witnessed in Niali on Tuesday in which one person died.

In a group clash in Kapasi panchayat here, a 55 year old BJD supporter Surendra Nayak was severely injured and sent to SCB Medical College where he succumbed. After news of his death broke, there was severe violence again along with burning of vehicles including cars of former Congress MLA Rabindra Mallick and his two supporters.

Political violence has been persistent between Congress and BJD supporters in the Podana village of Kapasi panchayat since many years. The latest group clash began on Monday in which Nayak was injured. His son filed a case of which investigation is on. Also, Sadar SDPO Jayant Mohapatra and local IIC Gajendra Behera reached the spot on Tuesday with two platoons of police force.