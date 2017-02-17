Poll violence in Balasore, Ganjam, Sundergarh, Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Violence was witnessed in many parts of the state before and after third phase polls of the ongoing panchayat elections. Major incidents of violence like group clash as well as firing and bombing were reported from Balasore, Sundergarh and Jajpur districts.

In Balasore’s Nilgiri, on Thursday night, former BJP MLA Pratap Sadangi was injured in an attack by a mob when he was returning from party office after a meeting at 11 number zone Berhampore. The attackers pelted his vehicle with stones in which the car was damaged. Also, the local BJP ZP candidate was attacked following which BJP supporters staged a dharna before the Berhampore police station.

Similarly, in Ganjam’s Polasara when MLA Srikant SAhoo was returning from Bhamasali, his vehicle was also pelted with stones. In Rourkela, political rivals from various parties involved in a fight at the Lahunipada booth since a candidate’s name was missing from the notice board.

In Tentulidihi village of Bhadrak’s Chandbali, where voting will be conducted on February 19, four people including a woman was injured in a group clash between supporters of two rival parties.

In Nayagarh’s Sankhei, bombing and blank firing was reported during a group clash of rival party supporters while in Dharmashala of Jajpur, supporters of winning candidate burnt the house of a rival party member.