Poll results to be declared today

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday would announce the results of the three-tier panchayat polls, which were conducted in five phases ending on February 21.

For this, all arrangements have been made in all block offices, where the results would be announced after tabulation.

Polling was held in five phases starting in 848 zilla parishad zones out of 853 zones.

SEC Deputy Secretary Azad Hind Panigrahi has said that the tabulation process in all block offices would begin at 9 am for which security  has been tightened in all block premises by the district administrations as per the SEC instructions.

The poll calculation at block headquarters will strictly be done under the supervision of respective magistrates. All the district administrations have been asked to ensure peaceful and smooth completion of the process.

After the declaration of results, the SEC would publish result handbooks on March 2.

 

